Tower Tactics: Liberation update for 21 February 2022

early access 1.11.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • Two more towers have been redesigned thanks to @FartFish! Concretely the Purifier and the Impact Sprayer.
  • Final bosses now have 10% more health. Also, the Indomitable final boss also has 10% extra resistances.
  • Many bug fixes! Check them out below.

Bug fixes

  • Now the Atomic Orbiter has a correct orbit pattern when leveled up via Mystery Boost.
  • Now the Arcane Resonator doesn't continue to charge based on gamespeed when all enemies in a wave have died and the last one died in range.
  • Rebound Shock now has a damage limit of 9999999999.
  • Now the Arcane Resonator copy progress doesn't reset when casting the same spell that was casted previous to placing the Resonator.
  • Now Spell Mastery can't be bought in the Arcane Master event if you already have it.
  • Now Guardian Angel sells for the correct cost.
  • Now enemies won't be able to have 0 health anymore.
  • Fixed a typo in the hand reroll button tooltip.
  • Now basic cards affected from the Upgraded Legacy effect sell for the correct cost.

