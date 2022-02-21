early access 1.11.1

Highlights
- Two more towers have been redesigned thanks to @FartFish! Concretely the Purifier and the Impact Sprayer.
- Final bosses now have 10% more health. Also, the Indomitable final boss also has 10% extra resistances.
- Many bug fixes! Check them out below.
Bug fixes
- Now the Atomic Orbiter has a correct orbit pattern when leveled up via Mystery Boost.
- Now the Arcane Resonator doesn't continue to charge based on gamespeed when all enemies in a wave have died and the last one died in range.
- Rebound Shock now has a damage limit of 9999999999.
- Now the Arcane Resonator copy progress doesn't reset when casting the same spell that was casted previous to placing the Resonator.
- Now Spell Mastery can't be bought in the Arcane Master event if you already have it.
- Now Guardian Angel sells for the correct cost.
- Now enemies won't be able to have 0 health anymore.
- Fixed a typo in the hand reroll button tooltip.
- Now basic cards affected from the Upgraded Legacy effect sell for the correct cost.
Changed files in this update