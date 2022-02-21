1.38.1.8 (version 1435)

OPERATION RIPTIDE
- Operation Riptide has come to an end. Players who have unredeemed operation stars will have until March 27th to claim their operation rewards.
- All game modes introduced during Operation Riptide remain available.
MAPS
- Basalt, Insertion II, Ravine, Extraction, and County have been removed from their respective map pools
- Iris and Climb have been added to official matchmaking in Casual, Competitive, and Deathmatch game modes.
- Crete and Hive have been added to official matchmaking in Wingman game mode.
- Vineyard and Ember have been added to official matchmaking in Danger Zone game mode.
Extra notes