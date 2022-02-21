 Skip to content

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 21 February 2022

1.38.1.8 (version 1435)

Patchnotes via CS:GO Blog

OPERATION RIPTIDE

  • Operation Riptide has come to an end. Players who have unredeemed operation stars will have until March 27th to claim their operation rewards.
  • All game modes introduced during Operation Riptide remain available.

MAPS

  • Basalt, Insertion II, Ravine, Extraction, and County have been removed from their respective map pools
  • Iris and Climb have been added to official matchmaking in Casual, Competitive, and Deathmatch game modes.
  • Crete and Hive have been added to official matchmaking in Wingman game mode.
  • Vineyard and Ember have been added to official matchmaking in Danger Zone game mode.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English

English Localization

  • CSGO_Collectible_MapTokenIris: Iris Map Coin
  • CSGO_Collectible_MapTokenIris_Desc:
  • CSGO_Collectible_MapTokenClimb: Climb Map Coin
  • CSGO_Collectible_MapTokenClimb_Desc:
  • CSGO_Collectible_MapTokenCrete: Crete Map Coin
  • CSGO_Collectible_MapTokenCrete_Desc:
  • CSGO_Collectible_MapTokenHive: Hive Map Coin
  • CSGO_Collectible_MapTokenHive_Desc:
  • CSGO_Collectible_MapTokenVineyard: Vineyard Map Coin
  • CSGO_Collectible_MapTokenVineyard_Desc:
  • CSGO_Collectible_MapTokenEmber: Ember Map Coin
  • CSGO_Collectible_MapTokenEmber_Desc:
  • SFUI_Map_de_iris: Iris
  • SFUI_Map_cs_climb: Climb
  • SFUI_Map_de_crete: Crete
  • SFUI_Map_de_hive: Hive
  • SFUI_Map_dz_vineyard: Vineyard
  • SFUI_Map_dz_ember: Ember
  • op_stars_earned_reminder_10: Operation Shop is open till <b>March 27th</b>, use your remaining <b>{d:your_stars}</b>

Items

  • item Iris Map Coin has been added
  • item Climb Map Coin has been added
  • item Crete Map Coin has been added
  • item Hive Map Coin has been added
  • item Vineyard Map Coin has been added
  • item Ember Map Coin has been added

Changed files in this update

