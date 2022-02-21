 Skip to content

Dee-6: Dice Defenders update for 21 February 2022

Update 1.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8247524

Patchnotes via Steam Community



Added:

  • 12 pilots with unique bonuses; look for them in standard battles

    Bug fixes:
  • Fixed tutorial getting stuck if you destroy the Boarding Ship too early
  • Beginner protection no longer works in tutorial
  • Beginner protection worked up to rank 3 inclusive by mistake (should have been up to rank 2); now it can be disabled in the settings
  • Deck shuffled incorrectly after Quantum Shot
  • Fixed Citadel Shield mechanics
  • Biotic Lab can no longer be researched if it doesn't spawn at the start of the battle
  • Achievement "Invulnerable" did not take into account damage from parasites

    Balance changes:
  • Sensor overload now damages the ship's hull, ignoring shields
  • You can no longer reset turn after a Gauss Cannon miss

    Other changes:
  • Added a visual effect on the store item "Urgent call"
  • Added a number of explanatory labels for some buttons

Changed files in this update

