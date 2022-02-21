Update 1.2.0

Added:
- 12 pilots with unique bonuses; look for them in standard battles
Bug fixes:
- Fixed tutorial getting stuck if you destroy the Boarding Ship too early
- Beginner protection no longer works in tutorial
- Beginner protection worked up to rank 3 inclusive by mistake (should have been up to rank 2); now it can be disabled in the settings
- Deck shuffled incorrectly after Quantum Shot
- Fixed Citadel Shield mechanics
- Biotic Lab can no longer be researched if it doesn't spawn at the start of the battle
- Achievement "Invulnerable" did not take into account damage from parasites
Balance changes:
- Sensor overload now damages the ship's hull, ignoring shields
- You can no longer reset turn after a Gauss Cannon miss
Other changes:
- Added a visual effect on the store item "Urgent call"
- Added a number of explanatory labels for some buttons
