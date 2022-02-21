- City Battle Screen : a "militay advisor" will now give you hint about what you can do, and remind you if you've placed tokens are not
- Small tooltip pointing to the tokens UI of the city battle screen, so player understand that there NEEDS to be tokens in a city in order to deploy a card
- Codex entries are now unlocked every 10 turns (and also, still, at the end of a game)
SYRAK: the War in the Middle-East update for 21 February 2022
v57 UI Battle Screen Update
