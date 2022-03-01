 Skip to content

SimplePlanes update for 1 March 2022

Ready for the Steam Deck

Build 8247379

Patchnotes via Steam Community

SimplePlanes version 1.12.125.0 is now live. With the update comes all the necessary tweaks and changes to make SimplePlanes a great experience on the Steam Deck. We hope you enjoy it and please provide us feedback on ways we can further enhance your experience on the Steam Deck. Thanks for playing!

