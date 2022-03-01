SimplePlanes version 1.12.125.0 is now live. With the update comes all the necessary tweaks and changes to make SimplePlanes a great experience on the Steam Deck. We hope you enjoy it and please provide us feedback on ways we can further enhance your experience on the Steam Deck. Thanks for playing!
SimplePlanes update for 1 March 2022
Ready for the Steam Deck
Patchnotes via Steam Community
SimplePlanes Common Depot Depot 397341
- Loading history…
SimplePlanes Windows Depot Depot 397342
- Loading history…
SimplePlanes OSX Depot Depot 397343
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update