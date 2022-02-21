Version 0.55509163
🎯 [Hardcore] A Hardcore mode has been added. If a character playing on Hardcore dies in the campaign, it is moved to the Softcore campaign. Characters that play on Hardcore have their own shared Storage. Coop play is possible between Hardcore and Softcore.
🎯 [Achievements] A bunch of new achievements related to the Hardcore mode has been added.
🎯 [Misc] The doors in Act 1 and Act 2 have been revised.
🎯 [Act 2] Some Brain Summoner enemies have been nerfed.
