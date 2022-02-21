 Skip to content

Nienix update for 21 February 2022

Hardcore Mode!

Build 8247303 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.55509163

🎯 [Hardcore] A Hardcore mode has been added. If a character playing on Hardcore dies in the campaign, it is moved to the Softcore campaign. Characters that play on Hardcore have their own shared Storage. Coop play is possible between Hardcore and Softcore.

🎯 [Achievements] A bunch of new achievements related to the Hardcore mode has been added.

🎯 [Misc] The doors in Act 1 and Act 2 have been revised.

🎯 [Act 2] Some Brain Summoner enemies have been nerfed.

