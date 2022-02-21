 Skip to content

The Dark Dwellers update for 21 February 2022

Release v1.05

Share · View all patches · Build 8247262

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry for so many updates!

-Disabled UAC. If you are having troubles with saves files you need to run the game as an administrator. This should only apply to the vast minority of users playing the game on Guest-level accounts.

-Fixed an issue causing Alviir to disappear from the camp, though you can still interact with him.

-Fixed an issue causing Luftwald to have no more dialogue after saving Alviir, leaving the player unable to progress the story

