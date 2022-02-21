Sorry for so many updates!
-Disabled UAC. If you are having troubles with saves files you need to run the game as an administrator. This should only apply to the vast minority of users playing the game on Guest-level accounts.
-Fixed an issue causing Alviir to disappear from the camp, though you can still interact with him.
-Fixed an issue causing Luftwald to have no more dialogue after saving Alviir, leaving the player unable to progress the story
The Dark Dwellers update for 21 February 2022
Release v1.05
