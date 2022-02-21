Hotfixes + Twitch

Patch Notes
- Fixed a bug where disconnecting the controller inside the flight school would break the character's movement
- Fixed a bug where the ship wouldn't undock from a public toilet
- Fixed the amount of seats to be installed on one of the ship layouts
- Changed how the company reputation ticket price modifier is displayed (percentage instead of decimal)
- Added a line for Arthur that warns the player if they are forgetting to buy insurance
- Added some context text to the insurance interface
- Added satisfied state animation for passengers
- Added visual feedback for the dance area of effect
- Added visual feedback for the vomit area of effect
- Added "downgrade" warning to upgrade store menu
- Added new Twitch chat commands (spawn public toilet, spawn comet, spawn asteroid belt, spawn asteroid jungle, spawn fat asteroid)
- Added "help" button to Twitch integration menu
- Twitch chat commands now are displayed even if chat overlay is disabled
Changed files in this update