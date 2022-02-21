 Skip to content

Spacelines from the Far Out - Captain's Prologue update for 21 February 2022

Hotfixes + Twitch

Patch Notes

  • Fixed a bug where disconnecting the controller inside the flight school would break the character's movement
  • Fixed a bug where the ship wouldn't undock from a public toilet
  • Fixed the amount of seats to be installed on one of the ship layouts
  • Changed how the company reputation ticket price modifier is displayed (percentage instead of decimal)
  • Added a line for Arthur that warns the player if they are forgetting to buy insurance
  • Added some context text to the insurance interface
  • Added satisfied state animation for passengers
  • Added visual feedback for the dance area of effect
  • Added visual feedback for the vomit area of effect
  • Added "downgrade" warning to upgrade store menu
  • Added new Twitch chat commands (spawn public toilet, spawn comet, spawn asteroid belt, spawn asteroid jungle, spawn fat asteroid)
  • Added "help" button to Twitch integration menu
  • Twitch chat commands now are displayed even if chat overlay is disabled

