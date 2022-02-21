High maneuverable platform supply vessel with contra-rotating propellers ASD (azimuth stern drive) and thrusters instead of passenger ASD ship (it's available in the Cruise Ship Handling app).
UI is better adapted to different screen resolutions.
Reduced app size.
Ship Handling Simulator update for 21 February 2022
Version 1.05
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update