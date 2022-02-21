 Skip to content

Ship Handling Simulator update for 21 February 2022

Version 1.05

High maneuverable platform supply vessel with contra-rotating propellers ASD (azimuth stern drive) and thrusters instead of passenger ASD ship (it's available in the Cruise Ship Handling app).

UI is better adapted to different screen resolutions.

Reduced app size.

