 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Dark Dwellers update for 21 February 2022

Release ver 1.04

Share · View all patches · Build 8246957 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed an issue where purchasing Incense from Alviir may not persist if the player exits the camp without saving. This information is now saved upon purchase.

-Fixed an issue where dying while after jumping would cause the player's sprite position and animation to be incorrect upon respawning.

Changed files in this update

The Dark Dwellers Depot 2 Depot 1771622
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.