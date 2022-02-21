-Fixed an issue where purchasing Incense from Alviir may not persist if the player exits the camp without saving. This information is now saved upon purchase.
-Fixed an issue where dying while after jumping would cause the player's sprite position and animation to be incorrect upon respawning.
The Dark Dwellers update for 21 February 2022
Release ver 1.04
Changed files in this update