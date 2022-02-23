 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Voidigo update for 23 February 2022

Voidigo v0.2.0 - The North Update 2

Share · View all patches · Build 8246929 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Check out the full update artwork by Monika Tuominen:

https://www.artstation.com/artwork/AryKoe

---**

**---[h2=NEW]NEW[/h2]

  • The North - Two new bosses! New areas and enemies! Now also has narration!
  • Harder difficulties now award more Void Fragments!
  • New achievements!
NEW POWERUPS
  • Beacon Break
  • Beacon Soul
  • Ghost Share
  • Health Buffed Pals
NEW WEAPONS
  • The Roaster
  • The Whittle Knife
  • Summer Scepter
  • Forgotten Fire God
  • Banana Delivery Service
  • Snord
  • Porko Triple Shotty
  • Honky Thompson
  • Magic Hat
  • Axolotl
  • DO NOT PRESS
  • Swordster
  • Crabromancer
  • Extendog
  • Unholy Book
  • Pufferfish
  • Rebeamer
  • Antilauncher

---[h2=CHANGES]CHANGES[/h2]

  • Porko Land - There is now a chance for enemies to spawn in areas they were not able to before. For example, Porkos can show up in the Temple area!
  • Camera now pans out during normal enemy encounters as opposed to only during boss encounters.
  • Bosses do not hunt the player after fleeing anymore. Activating a Beacon or approaching them will make them start hunting you again. Fleeing bosses have a different icon.
  • Beacons now have a chance to spawn powerups when breaking as well.
POWERUP CHANGES
  • Dodge powerups now synergize with all dodges, even that of your companions!
UI CHANGES
  • Tab Menu - Now possible to change active tab during intro animation.
  • Now possible to remap 'skip cutscene', 'tab next' and 'tab previous' buttons in settings.

---[h2=BALANCING]BALANCING[/h2]

  • Companions are now healed and revived by activating Beacons instead of after a set time. They now have more health and shorter stun time after being tumbled.
  • Loot Vortex - Tweaked the chance to spawn additional weapons to be more rare. Only one spawns per world. Now has 20% chance to be corrupted, instead of always being corrupted past Antlantis. A corrupted Loot Vortex spawns one high rarity corrupted weapon.
  • Rare pickups now start spawning in Porko Land. Ultra Rare pickups start spawning in The North.
  • North Tractor - Hurts enemies much more.
  • All bone bullets are now homing, have longer range and bounce more times on walls.
  • Breaking Nordunn grills and fireplaces now create bigger and friendly fire elements.
  • Bosses now have more health during looping. Corrupted health now also scales while looping.
  • Melee weapon durability is now damaged less by hitting bullets.
POWERUP BALANCING
  • Spirit Bombard - Now also spawns when companions die!
  • Snake Button - Now 'Uncommon' instead of 'Rare'. Launches one more snake egg, snakes have a bit longer range.
  • Blossom Bud - Does not tumble enemies anymore.
  • Antivoid Combo Strike - Does a bit less damage.
  • Void Button - Now 'Rare' instead of 'Ultra Rare'. Longer range and does one additional void turn.
  • Clozo's Arm - Now starts out longer!
  • Martial Arts Manual - Now 'Uncommon' instead of 'Common'.
  • Beacon Barrage - Longer pause between shots.
WEAPON BALANCING
  • Snake Egg Launcher - Snakes have a higher chance to bite.
  • Nordunn Ballista - Now 'Uncommon' instead of 'Rare'. Buffed damage a bit.
  • Quadzooka - Longer range.
  • Rare Dog Breed - Now 'Ultra Rare' instead of 'Rare'. Has less durability, bigger hitbox on stinger and slash. Durability is now taken when poison is spawned with the stinger attack.
  • Coldoid Piercer - Now 'Uncommon' instead of 'Rare'.
  • Coldoid Shotgun - Now 'Uncommon' instead of 'Rare'.
  • Bad Sax - Damage nerf.
  • Skeleton Musician - Lowered damage. Now has some wall bounce and a tiny bit homing to help more bones hit your targets. Higher ammo max and bigger clip.
  • Skeletoot - Bigger clip, no recoil and less bones on reload but they now have some homing and are shot towards where you're aiming instead of in a full circle.
  • Thrifle - Now shoots in bursts of three bullets.
  • Tennis Racket - Less ammo.
  • Batapult - More impact damage. More bats with longer range.
  • Boring Bazooka - Less ammo.
  • Skull Whisperer - Bit more durability. Skulls have bigger hitboxes. Does a bit more damage.
  • Voidshot - Shorter range. Less bullets and new hit effects.
  • Voidcaster - Smaller clip, shorter range, lower fire rate and new hit effects.
  • Voidpiercer - Faster bullets. Creates an explosion on impact that tumble enemies.
  • Voidasher - More durability.
  • Turtle - Less launch speed, some knockback on hit.
  • Cloudy Biter - More durability.
  • Breacher - Now 'Uncommon' instead of 'Common'.
  • Bostaff - More durability and does more damage against bosses.
  • Hammererer - More durability and does more damage against bosses.
  • Marauder - Less durability.
  • Toucan Slice Twice - More durability.
NPC BALANCING
  • Gloptolisk dropping Gloppy on death is more rare.
  • Tomto - Less health.
  • Nordunn Kicker - Longer tell time before attack.
  • Voidling Assassin - Now stops aiming a bit before launching.
  • Voidling Sentinel - Bullet speed is faster.
  • The Matriarch - Longer tell on dig attack.
  • Pony Hoof Attack - Does not scale projectile and animation speed as much with difficulty.
  • Pony Tongue Portal - Now also shoots at the player.
  • Pony Laser Spin - Lasers have a slightly slower max speed.
  • Pony Laser Portal - Stops aiming a bit earlier, spawn frequency and animation speed does not scale as much with difficulty.
  • Formless Prime Rocks - Projectile speed scales a bit less with difficulty.
  • Formless Prime Rock Line - Tell time scales a bit less with difficulty.
  • Nordunn - Only throws one axe when knocked out.
  • Nordunn Lumberer - Now has a warning before final swing.
  • Nordunn Runer - Soul spawned on death does not create an initial hitbox anymore, tell time is scaled less with difficulty.
  • Nordunn Kicker - Does not block anymore.

---[h2=FIXES]FIXES[/h2]

  • Sacrifice Health Interactable - Fixed a rare crash.
  • Fixed a rare level gen crash.
  • Fixed a rare audio crash.
  • Fixed a rare enemy crash.
  • Fixed a crash when some projectiles were blocked more than once before impact.
  • Fixed a bug causing bouncing bullets to travel over walls even if not bouncing high enough to clear wall height.
  • Hopefully a fix for players with special devices like joysticks not being able to play with mouse and keyboard.
  • Fixed a bug causing Common powerups not to show up as often as designed.
  • Fixed a rare hit effect crash.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when the player had an old run and the game tried to spawn a new powerup that did not exist when the run started.
POWERUP FIXES
  • Frog Bullet Lotion - Fixed a bug causing frog explosions created by companions to be able to hurt the player.
  • Back Buckler - Fixed Emeraldon Shielding synergy not shooting laser in correct direction.
  • Clozo's Arm - Fixed a tiny graphical bug.
  • Jimbot - Fixed a bug where Jimbot wouldn’t launch himself correctly when using melee weapons.
WEAPON FIXES
  • Voidasher - Now spawns crystals more properly throughout the entire dash.
NPC FIXES
  • Pony - Fixed being able to clip into walls when doing flight attacks.
  • Ripper - Fixed a crash when its target was destroyed.
UI FIXES
  • Fixed some tutorials being active in places where they obstruct other UI.
  • Fixed a Camp Portal menu crash.

Changed files in this update

Voidigo Content Depot 1304681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.