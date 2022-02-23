Voidigo v0.2.0 - The North Update 2

Check out the full update artwork by Monika Tuominen:
https://www.artstation.com/artwork/AryKoe
NEW
- The North - Two new bosses! New areas and enemies! Now also has narration!
- Harder difficulties now award more Void Fragments!
- New achievements!
NEW POWERUPS
- Beacon Break
- Beacon Soul
- Ghost Share
- Health Buffed Pals
NEW WEAPONS
- The Roaster
- The Whittle Knife
- Summer Scepter
- Forgotten Fire God
- Banana Delivery Service
- Snord
- Porko Triple Shotty
- Honky Thompson
- Magic Hat
- Axolotl
- DO NOT PRESS
- Swordster
- Crabromancer
- Extendog
- Unholy Book
- Pufferfish
- Rebeamer
- Antilauncher
CHANGES
- Porko Land - There is now a chance for enemies to spawn in areas they were not able to before. For example, Porkos can show up in the Temple area!
- Camera now pans out during normal enemy encounters as opposed to only during boss encounters.
- Bosses do not hunt the player after fleeing anymore. Activating a Beacon or approaching them will make them start hunting you again. Fleeing bosses have a different icon.
- Beacons now have a chance to spawn powerups when breaking as well.
POWERUP CHANGES
- Dodge powerups now synergize with all dodges, even that of your companions!
UI CHANGES
- Tab Menu - Now possible to change active tab during intro animation.
- Now possible to remap 'skip cutscene', 'tab next' and 'tab previous' buttons in settings.
BALANCING
- Companions are now healed and revived by activating Beacons instead of after a set time. They now have more health and shorter stun time after being tumbled.
- Loot Vortex - Tweaked the chance to spawn additional weapons to be more rare. Only one spawns per world. Now has 20% chance to be corrupted, instead of always being corrupted past Antlantis. A corrupted Loot Vortex spawns one high rarity corrupted weapon.
- Rare pickups now start spawning in Porko Land. Ultra Rare pickups start spawning in The North.
- North Tractor - Hurts enemies much more.
- All bone bullets are now homing, have longer range and bounce more times on walls.
- Breaking Nordunn grills and fireplaces now create bigger and friendly fire elements.
- Bosses now have more health during looping. Corrupted health now also scales while looping.
- Melee weapon durability is now damaged less by hitting bullets.
POWERUP BALANCING
- Spirit Bombard - Now also spawns when companions die!
- Snake Button - Now 'Uncommon' instead of 'Rare'. Launches one more snake egg, snakes have a bit longer range.
- Blossom Bud - Does not tumble enemies anymore.
- Antivoid Combo Strike - Does a bit less damage.
- Void Button - Now 'Rare' instead of 'Ultra Rare'. Longer range and does one additional void turn.
- Clozo's Arm - Now starts out longer!
- Martial Arts Manual - Now 'Uncommon' instead of 'Common'.
- Beacon Barrage - Longer pause between shots.
WEAPON BALANCING
- Snake Egg Launcher - Snakes have a higher chance to bite.
- Nordunn Ballista - Now 'Uncommon' instead of 'Rare'. Buffed damage a bit.
- Quadzooka - Longer range.
- Rare Dog Breed - Now 'Ultra Rare' instead of 'Rare'. Has less durability, bigger hitbox on stinger and slash. Durability is now taken when poison is spawned with the stinger attack.
- Coldoid Piercer - Now 'Uncommon' instead of 'Rare'.
- Coldoid Shotgun - Now 'Uncommon' instead of 'Rare'.
- Bad Sax - Damage nerf.
- Skeleton Musician - Lowered damage. Now has some wall bounce and a tiny bit homing to help more bones hit your targets. Higher ammo max and bigger clip.
- Skeletoot - Bigger clip, no recoil and less bones on reload but they now have some homing and are shot towards where you're aiming instead of in a full circle.
- Thrifle - Now shoots in bursts of three bullets.
- Tennis Racket - Less ammo.
- Batapult - More impact damage. More bats with longer range.
- Boring Bazooka - Less ammo.
- Skull Whisperer - Bit more durability. Skulls have bigger hitboxes. Does a bit more damage.
- Voidshot - Shorter range. Less bullets and new hit effects.
- Voidcaster - Smaller clip, shorter range, lower fire rate and new hit effects.
- Voidpiercer - Faster bullets. Creates an explosion on impact that tumble enemies.
- Voidasher - More durability.
- Turtle - Less launch speed, some knockback on hit.
- Cloudy Biter - More durability.
- Breacher - Now 'Uncommon' instead of 'Common'.
- Bostaff - More durability and does more damage against bosses.
- Hammererer - More durability and does more damage against bosses.
- Marauder - Less durability.
- Toucan Slice Twice - More durability.
NPC BALANCING
- Gloptolisk dropping Gloppy on death is more rare.
- Tomto - Less health.
- Nordunn Kicker - Longer tell time before attack.
- Voidling Assassin - Now stops aiming a bit before launching.
- Voidling Sentinel - Bullet speed is faster.
- The Matriarch - Longer tell on dig attack.
- Pony Hoof Attack - Does not scale projectile and animation speed as much with difficulty.
- Pony Tongue Portal - Now also shoots at the player.
- Pony Laser Spin - Lasers have a slightly slower max speed.
- Pony Laser Portal - Stops aiming a bit earlier, spawn frequency and animation speed does not scale as much with difficulty.
- Formless Prime Rocks - Projectile speed scales a bit less with difficulty.
- Formless Prime Rock Line - Tell time scales a bit less with difficulty.
- Nordunn - Only throws one axe when knocked out.
- Nordunn Lumberer - Now has a warning before final swing.
- Nordunn Runer - Soul spawned on death does not create an initial hitbox anymore, tell time is scaled less with difficulty.
- Nordunn Kicker - Does not block anymore.
FIXES
- Sacrifice Health Interactable - Fixed a rare crash.
- Fixed a rare level gen crash.
- Fixed a rare audio crash.
- Fixed a rare enemy crash.
- Fixed a crash when some projectiles were blocked more than once before impact.
- Fixed a bug causing bouncing bullets to travel over walls even if not bouncing high enough to clear wall height.
- Hopefully a fix for players with special devices like joysticks not being able to play with mouse and keyboard.
- Fixed a bug causing Common powerups not to show up as often as designed.
- Fixed a rare hit effect crash.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when the player had an old run and the game tried to spawn a new powerup that did not exist when the run started.
POWERUP FIXES
- Frog Bullet Lotion - Fixed a bug causing frog explosions created by companions to be able to hurt the player.
- Back Buckler - Fixed Emeraldon Shielding synergy not shooting laser in correct direction.
- Clozo's Arm - Fixed a tiny graphical bug.
- Jimbot - Fixed a bug where Jimbot wouldn’t launch himself correctly when using melee weapons.
WEAPON FIXES
- Voidasher - Now spawns crystals more properly throughout the entire dash.
NPC FIXES
- Pony - Fixed being able to clip into walls when doing flight attacks.
- Ripper - Fixed a crash when its target was destroyed.
UI FIXES
- Fixed some tutorials being active in places where they obstruct other UI.
- Fixed a Camp Portal menu crash.
