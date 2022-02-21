Version 0.9.0.7b - Bugfix

Greetings, friends. Today we have a new version 0.9.0.7b, fixing several important bugs. New features will appear in the next one. Happy gaming to all of you, and thank you for your support. Your reviews, feedback and suggestions really help make the game better. Have a great week
- Important fix: Decreased mortality from deadly diseases
- Important fix: Incorrect saving of some kingdoms
- Fixed: after loading, the player could suddenly take possession of cities
- Fixed: Incorrect display of the flag of free cities
- Fixed: Incorrect display of free city owners
- Fixed: Incorrect saving of tasks and jobs in cities
- Fixed: Ability to endlessly take jobs on the bulletin board
- Minor fixes
Changed files in this update