FWsim 3.4: Dark Mode, Fullscreen, Better Camera Controls, New Effects Samples

FWsim 3.4 is here, and we are excited to tell you about it!
- New Dark Design (you can go back to the old design by disabling “Dark Mode” in the preferences)
- Improved Camera Animation System
- Saving and Loading of camera positions
- Topdown Camera View
- Improved “Create New Effect” dialog with many more sample designs to choose from
- Fullscreen Mode available (press ALT+ENTER to go fullscreen)
- Preferences are now easier to navigate
- When snapping in the timeline, we are now showing indicators to indicate what snapping
- Russian Translation
Let us know what you think!
Changed files in this update