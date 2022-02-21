 Skip to content

FWsim - Fireworks Display Simulator update for 21 February 2022

FWsim 3.4: Dark Mode, Fullscreen, Better Camera Controls, New Effects Samples

FWsim 3.4 is here, and we are excited to tell you about it!

  • New Dark Design (you can go back to the old design by disabling “Dark Mode” in the preferences)
  • Improved Camera Animation System
  • Saving and Loading of camera positions
  • Topdown Camera View
  • Improved “Create New Effect” dialog with many more sample designs to choose from
  • Fullscreen Mode available (press ALT+ENTER to go fullscreen)
  • Preferences are now easier to navigate
  • When snapping in the timeline, we are now showing indicators to indicate what snapping
  • Russian Translation

Let us know what you think!

