Small maintenance patch. New content is in the works for March. 🙂
Game Balance
• Sprint movement speed on 2v2 map: 300 → 150
We’re still evaluating ways to reduce average game time without changing strategies too much. While we evaluate, we’re scaling back Sprint by 50%.
Major Fixes
• Fixed a bug where summoned units (Froggos, Blobs, etc.) didn’t receive the Sprint buff if they were summoned after Sprint was activated (when both sides finish fighting in lane)
• Steam friends/Discord integration now no longer displays Mastermind playstyle information in Ranked/Custom games since it gave away too much information
Minor Fixes
• Fixed a bug where developer names weren’t highlighted in chat
