Legion TD 2 update for 21 February 2022

v9.01.2

Legion TD 2 update for 21 February 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small maintenance patch. New content is in the works for March. 🙂

Game Balance

• Sprint movement speed on 2v2 map: 300 → 150

We’re still evaluating ways to reduce average game time without changing strategies too much. While we evaluate, we’re scaling back Sprint by 50%.

Major Fixes

• Fixed a bug where summoned units (Froggos, Blobs, etc.) didn’t receive the Sprint buff if they were summoned after Sprint was activated (when both sides finish fighting in lane)

• Steam friends/Discord integration now no longer displays Mastermind playstyle information in Ranked/Custom games since it gave away too much information

Minor Fixes

• Fixed a bug where developer names weren’t highlighted in chat

