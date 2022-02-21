TCC Beta 1.8.5.2 Update

- Added week 8 levels in calendar and endless run
- Hats will cost 33% more (75C -> 100C) if you started playing from level select menu
- Hats in hardmode will have a deeper discount, the discounts are:
Normal HM Difficulty - 5% discount (75C -> 71C)
Difficult HM Difficulty - 10% discount (75C -> 68C)
Insane HM Difficulty - 15% discount (75C -> 64C)
Ridiculous HM Difficulty - 20% discount (75C -> 60C)
Impossible HM Difficulty - 25% discount (75C -> 56C)
Yeah GL HM Difficulty - 35% discount (75C -> 49C)
Eternal Suffering HM Difficulty - 45% discount (75C -> 41C)
- Other fixes
Update on android port:
I am working on an android port of the game and it is confirmed! However the port is very unfinished and there are very few people with access to it, but if you want access join this server and dm me.
- Fixed crash in hat merchant on android
- Fixed crash when you touch red, yellow, green, blue and white spirals on android
- Android buttons hide in main menu now (but still might not work properly)
Changed files in this update