Update Details
Added information on new items to the Data tab.
Balance Adjustment
- Lowered the jumping power of the High Jump skill in the air.
- Lowered the blowing up power of explosions by 25%.
- The power of Spirit of Fire [Legendary] has been increased too much, so the base damage has been capped. (Each time you use an action skill during the effect duration, the power will increase up to 10 times.)
Bug Fixes
The following bugs have been fixed.
- Bug where the High Jump skill would fly too high.
- Bug where your ship's body is not transparent when the camera is too close.
- Bug in which new items are not shown in the result.
Optimization
Reduced the load related to item textures.
Changed files in this update