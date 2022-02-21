Update Notes Feb. 21, 2022

VR Fixes:
- Fixes throughout all levels for all locomotion modes
- No longer possible to use "No Cursor" locomotion with "Step" step-style
- Fixed credit scene crash in VR
- Some QOL regression with Vive Wands were re-introduced for overall stability
- Lowest VR Quality Setting will correctly show far-away assets
- Other QOL adjustments and bug fixes
VR Known Issues:
- Using "Cursor" locomotion has problems traveling through the door-threshold portals in two specific instances that are similar in setup. Bringing the cursor right at the edge of the portal will carry the player over
- Bug that can occur during an act transition, if you take out the VR cursor just before the act transition begins, you won't be able to dismiss it until the transition is over but it will send you to the old location where the cursor was which will be an out of bound location
General Fixes:
- Lighting fixes
- Consolidated code to use asset bundles for better memory handling(unfortunately causes game size to increase substantially)
- Players should no longer "spin" out of control when launching out Final Ramps in the desert levels (within reasonable framerates)
- Other bug fixes, mostly rendering related
General Known Issues:
- Trigger Warning text, if enabled, may render strangely in specific locations, but is otherwise legible
Changed files in this update