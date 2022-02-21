 Skip to content

Mushy update for 21 February 2022

Mushy Content Update 2.1.0

Build 8246236 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • (HIGHLY REQUESTED FEATURE): Added text chat (this will show above the Shrigma who sent it’s head) press ‘Enter’ to send chat.
  • Fixed the infamous Red Screen Bug (Sorry)
  • Fixed the spectator system
  • Minor Map Changes
  • Sniper scope sensitivity now matches non-scoped sensitivity
  • You can now jump on site roofs

