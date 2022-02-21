- (HIGHLY REQUESTED FEATURE): Added text chat (this will show above the Shrigma who sent it’s head) press ‘Enter’ to send chat.
- Fixed the infamous Red Screen Bug (Sorry)
- Fixed the spectator system
- Minor Map Changes
- Sniper scope sensitivity now matches non-scoped sensitivity
- You can now jump on site roofs
Mushy update for 21 February 2022
Mushy Content Update 2.1.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Mushy Content Depot 1772821
- Loading history…
Mushy Depot Mac Depot 1772822
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update