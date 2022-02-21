PatchV5.0.2

Hi Runners,
I fixed some of the weapon bugs and debuff the raid monsters health.
Today is the release of the full game i hope you all keep enjoy the game. And much more news are coming in the upcoming weeks.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Hi Runners,
I fixed some of the weapon bugs and debuff the raid monsters health.
Today is the release of the full game i hope you all keep enjoy the game. And much more news are coming in the upcoming weeks.
Changed files in this update