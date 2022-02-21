 Skip to content

Dungeon Runner update for 21 February 2022

PatchV5.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8246230 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Runners,

I fixed some of the weapon bugs and debuff the raid monsters health.

Today is the release of the full game i hope you all keep enjoy the game. And much more news are coming in the upcoming weeks.

Changed files in this update

Depot: Dungeon Runner Windows Depot 1847061
  • Loading history…
