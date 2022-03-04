• Prevent side missions from appearing too close to each other
• Don’t show new contact notification or sound whistle alert if contact is already dead
• Theme music now actually loops for real
• Modding: Added Model Scale to vehicle specs
• Modding: Added “Other Ship Collision Damage Multiplier”; scales damage to other ship when rammed
• Fixed weather never changing until after fast travel or wait in place
Crash Dive 2 update for 4 March 2022
v1.2.33 change list
