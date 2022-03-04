 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Crash Dive 2 update for 4 March 2022

v1.2.33 change list

Share · View all patches · Build 8246167 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Prevent side missions from appearing too close to each other

• Don’t show new contact notification or sound whistle alert if contact is already dead

• Theme music now actually loops for real

• Modding: Added Model Scale to vehicle specs

• Modding: Added “Other Ship Collision Damage Multiplier”; scales damage to other ship when rammed

• Fixed weather never changing until after fast travel or wait in place

Changed files in this update

Crash Dive 2 Content Depot 1449631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.