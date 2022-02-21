 Skip to content

MotionMuse update for 21 February 2022

Update version 1.0.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed: Crashing due to deleting Multiple control points of the Sketch.

Fixed: Removing Trajectory control points was not deleting the selected control points.

Fixed: Modifying/deleting the Trajectory control points immediately updates the limb path.

Fixed: Fixing timeline keying issue, where keys were not being created at the exact specified time value.

This was also affecting auto keying. This should now be resolved.

Changed files in this update

