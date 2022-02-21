Cyberless III: Online (Pack 21.02.2022.0) has been released!

• As we say, we're continue to improve our game as a team. We share with you the latest changes, we have made on our game and look forward to your comments and suggestions about the changes.
Yapılan Değişiklikler:
- The problem of Killcam UI not opening has been fixed.
- When the lobby owner was killed That the crash encountered has been fixed.
- Animation errors when falling from a height have been fixed.
