Cyberless III: Online update for 21 February 2022

Cyberless III: Online (Pack 21.02.2022.0) has been released!

• As we say, we're continue to improve our game as a team. We share with you the latest changes, we have made on our game and look forward to your comments and suggestions about the changes.

  • The problem of Killcam UI not opening has been fixed.
  • When the lobby owner was killed That the crash encountered has been fixed.
  • Animation errors when falling from a height have been fixed.

