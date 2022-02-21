 Skip to content

Survive update for 21 February 2022

Co-op vs AI Update

Build 8245747

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Multiplayer Mode :

  • Play with you're friends in co-op vs the killer AI ! ( 4 Difficulties : Easy, Medium, Hard, Impossible ).

  • New AI for the Killer ( Singleplayer and Multiplayer ), Unpredictable, mischievous and terrifying !

