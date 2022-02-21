ChangeLog AlCHeMoS 1.02 - Balance and Progression Patch

This patch aims to speed up the progression through the early game and reduce the frustration of not being able to find the final few particles or the exit. I'd like players to get into the action quicker. If this proves still too slow, or if you have any other feedback at all, please let me know on discord!
Thanks for playing, alchemists!
- Changed: Increased the number of particles available to reduce the amount of time spent searching for a final few particles (the aim is to make the last part of the level less frustrating, if more is needed after this update, I will investigate a couple of other options to make this better).
- Changed: The finish line is now visible through the environment after you get the target element - this is to avoid frustrating cases where it's really difficult to find the exit, particularly on larger proteins.
- Changed: Warning written on information about reflections in the graphics options: having a minimum of 1 reflection is recommended so you can find particles more easily!
- Changed: The auto-selected next level is now from the newest unlocked Block instead of by default playing the game level-by-level. This unlocks new abilities and enemies more quickly so the more challenging and dynamic parts of the game are accessed much sooner. This setting can be changed in the menu if you wish to progress level-by-level (eg when trying to get quarks for upgrades, or you prefer it this way): Settings -> GamePlay -> Progression Mode
- Changed: Indicator on "Main Menu" button at the end of each level (*) to indicate that you have quarks available to spend on upgrades
- Fixed: When loading the Delete Player Progress confirmation dialog, the cancel button is now selected properly
- Fixed: Some settings were not saved to disk if changed in the main menu and then the game closed without playing a level. This is now fixed.
Changed files in this update