0.3.4.3 Minor drawing fixes and improvements

This patch just fixes a few issues that mostly affect the GM regarding drawing and Steam integration.
- Zooming in and out no longer cancels active drawing/token-move operations.
- Fixed Right-Clicking on map causing the map to quit updating until a left click or escape-key occurred. This was due to the recently added context menus for token links, these would intercept all events even when the menu didn't get opened on a right click.
- Fixed Steam lockups/crashes for GM clients with lots of workshop subscriptions.
- Reduced CPU/GPU utilization when no steam overlay is open by limiting fast-full-screen-refreshes to only while overlay is open or fading in/out.
