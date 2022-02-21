 Skip to content

Dudes on a Map: Virtual Grid Paper update for 21 February 2022

0.3.4.3 Minor drawing fixes and improvements

This patch just fixes a few issues that mostly affect the GM regarding drawing and Steam integration.

As always, if you'd like to follow along with the development then join us on discord! https://discord.gg/2kaQdX5zAb

  • Zooming in and out no longer cancels active drawing/token-move operations.
  • Fixed Right-Clicking on map causing the map to quit updating until a left click or escape-key occurred. This was due to the recently added context menus for token links, these would intercept all events even when the menu didn't get opened on a right click.
  • Fixed Steam lockups/crashes for GM clients with lots of workshop subscriptions.
  • Reduced CPU/GPU utilization when no steam overlay is open by limiting fast-full-screen-refreshes to only while overlay is open or fading in/out.

