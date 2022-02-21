 Skip to content

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem update for 21 February 2022

Patch 1.1.5.2

  • Added an animation showing the number of skulls earned, difficulty level and difficulty tiers unlocked when opening the War Table.
  • Added a "Do not show again" checkbox confirmation pop-up in the difficulty selection part of the War Table.
  • The last difficulty played will be the default one when opening the War Table UI, unless a new difficulty has been unlocked in the meantime.

  • Fixed an issue where hovering a reward in the War Table would not always display the comparison window.
  • Fixed an issue where the productivity and item quantity multiplicator would not always be properly displayed for some consumables.
  • Fixed an issue where Mercy would start his jumping animation in the air instead of on his throne.
  • Fixed an issue where picking an Offering Shrine reward after killing the Sarisel boss would display a UI partially blocking the victory screen.
  • Fixed an issue where the Hauntstone’s animation would loop.
  • Fixed an issue where some parts of the map background in the War Table would be visible Ultra wide when they shouldn't.

