Baba Is You update for 21 February 2022

Build 460c

Build 8245402 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Levels adjusted:

  • I'm Invincible!
  • Reverse Fate
  • Reverse Fate 2
  • Silly Trick

