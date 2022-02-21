v1.0.2更新发布

------------------------v1.0.2------------------------
English text support has been added, but not all. The rest will be translated later
日本語テキストのカードサポートを追加しました
调整猎人职业部分卡牌概率，使其上手更容易(百步穿杨，血之反应)
增加多语言支持
英文化部分界面+卡牌
日文化卡牌
