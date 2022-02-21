 Skip to content

Cthulhu Dungeon update for 21 February 2022

v1.0.2更新发布

v1.0.2更新发布

Build 8245363

------------------------v1.0.2------------------------

English text support has been added, but not all. The rest will be translated later

日本語テキストのカードサポートを追加しました

调整猎人职业部分卡牌概率，使其上手更容易(百步穿杨，血之反应)

增加多语言支持

英文化部分界面+卡牌

日文化卡牌

