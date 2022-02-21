English
#########Content##############
The Queensmouth mayor's chair in his office can now interact.
Randomly generated enemies will now not go in/out of the mayor's office anymore to make it a relatively isolated area. (They can still detect your group. They just no longer chase across the border.)
New furniture: Boss Chair. (It's also a weapon that has slightly better attributions than a normal steel chair. The direction can be changed after it's deployed.)
New material: Skull (It can be turned into generic bone.)
#########System###############
Made the bullshitting simulator more generic. As long as we have enough data, we can now make anyone bullshit anything. Thus, it's possible to make interesting mods.
简体中文
#########Content##############
王后镇镇长的椅子现在可以交互。
随机生成的敌人现在不会自行进出镇长的办公室，使之成为一个相对孤立的区域。（他们仍然会发现你的小队。他们只是不再会跨过边界进行追踪。）
新家具：老板椅。（同时也是武器，有比普通的钢制座椅略微更好的属性。部署后可以改变方向。）
新原料：头骨（可以被转化成普通的骨头。）
#########System###############
使扯淡模拟器更加通用。只要我们有足够的数据，那么可以制造出任何人对于任何内容的扯淡内容。因此，可能可以做出更欢乐的MOD。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 21 February 2022
Update, Version 20220221
English
