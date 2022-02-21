 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 21 February 2022

Update, Version 20220221

English

The Queensmouth mayor's chair in his office can now interact.

Randomly generated enemies will now not go in/out of the mayor's office anymore to make it a relatively isolated area. (They can still detect your group. They just no longer chase across the border.)

New furniture: Boss Chair. (It's also a weapon that has slightly better attributions than a normal steel chair. The direction can be changed after it's deployed.)

New material: Skull (It can be turned into generic bone.)

Made the bullshitting simulator more generic. As long as we have enough data, we can now make anyone bullshit anything. Thus, it's possible to make interesting mods.

简体中文

王后镇镇长的椅子现在可以交互。

随机生成的敌人现在不会自行进出镇长的办公室，使之成为一个相对孤立的区域。（他们仍然会发现你的小队。他们只是不再会跨过边界进行追踪。）

新家具：老板椅。（同时也是武器，有比普通的钢制座椅略微更好的属性。部署后可以改变方向。）

新原料：头骨（可以被转化成普通的骨头。）

使扯淡模拟器更加通用。只要我们有足够的数据，那么可以制造出任何人对于任何内容的扯淡内容。因此，可能可以做出更欢乐的MOD。

