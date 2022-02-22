Patch 5 "DEAD ZONE"

Hey Commanders,
Here's the fifth patch "Dead Zone".
Features
- We've reworked the deployment zone mechanic. From now on, the zone(s) you start with and can deploy in won't stay once you hit the "Launch battle" button. They disappear at the start of the game, and can't therefore be subjected to "CV sniping" or "CV hunting" tactics to deprive one player from its reinforcements. Reinforcement arrows can't be captured or neutralized anymore.
- Overhaul of the deck editor. Note that it's still "work in progress".
- Added more informations in the unit info panel. Note that we still need to improve some hints.
- AI avoid producing capturable units in threatened spawn points
Fixes
- fixed some unit/weapon names
- fixing a bug occuring when saving or loading a game
- fixed text overflowing the manual in chinese
- fixed not being able to click view profile in the end game screen for players who abandonned
- fixed a rare crash during loading
- fixed a crash when importing an invalid deck
- fixed some case where "Fire on position" wouldn't work properly
Model Fixes
- fixed the M60A3 TTS' missing optics + oversized
pen...gun.
- fixed the BMP-3's scale.
- fixed the M151 FAV's wrong MG model.
- fixed SU-22's pylons position.
- fixed F-4G WILD WEASEL's model.
Generic
- reworking all tank gun, ATGMs & infantry AT weapons' AP value on a same scale (which wasn't the case) + bringing all ordnances to 1989 standards.
- reworking infantry AT weapons' ranges.
- reworking all howitzers' rate of fire: the bigger the gun the lower the RoF + adjusting ammunition stocks
- all helicopters will now fire their missile in quicker succession once the previous one has missed or hit (no more reload time)
- overall pass on unit availability to normalize it over all divisions
- improving some air-air & air-to-ground weapons sounds
- increased all AA/SAM vehicles' turret traverse speed by 50%
- some repricing over the board, according to the generic changes above ...
NATO
- increased STINGER C's price from 35 to 40
- decreased M109A2's price from 180 to 160
- decreased M110A2's price from 280 to 180
- decreased all M151 & M35's HP from 10 to 5 (some remained after last patch's change)
- adding MECH. RIFLES (LAW)'s its missing 3rd LMG
- (8ID) reroling RANGERS as elite infantry with M998 HUMVEE as transport option
- (8ID) adding LRS (standing for Long Range Surveillance) as new elite scouts (replacing the previous Rangers) with M998 HUMVEE as transport optioM
- (8ID) adding M3 BRADLEY CFV
- (8ID) adding FIRE TEAM (LAW)
- (8ID) adding new FIRE TEAM (AT-4)
- (8ID) adding new W-German KAN.JAGDPANZER
WARPAC
- increased SHTURM-S' price from 60 to 135
- changed BRDM-2 KONKURS' price to 120
- changed OSA missiles' guidance system to Radar (for real this time)
- MT-LB STRELA-10M now carries 8x missiles (4x ready ones & 4x reload)
- increased DDR MiG-23MF's ECM from -10 to 10%
- setting all SU-22's ECM to 30%
- (39GvMSD) adding new OTDELENIE PODDERZHKI (meaning Fire Support) with RPG-29
What we are working on ...
We are currently focusing on several items, to be delivered to you soon:
- infantry weapons' balance
- infantry AT weapons' efficiency
- several reported issues (PIVADS efficiency, RoE behaviour, attack order bug on AA, ...)
As always, we are waiting for your feedbacks.
Remember that this is an Early Access, and therefore we are taking that opportunity to test some things which can be reverted ifi it doesn't suit the community.
Changed files in this update