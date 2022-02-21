 Skip to content

Easy Red 2 update for 21 February 2022

Update 1.0.4b: New features and many fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8244661

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's the changelogs since last update:

New features:

•Added selectable fire rate in BAR.

•Added more FPS run animations (ppistol, german, japanese).

•Added a button to force download subscribed workshop items without restarting the game.

•Is now possible to change the map tied to a mission (Usefull for fixing problems on mission).

•Added Su-76, BT-7, BA-10 and Soviet M3 Halftrack. (Stalingrad DLC testers).

Fixes:

•Fixed weird animations when switching squad member.

•Battle Tickets now depends on selected AI amount as well.

•Mouser ammo now displays 7.92 instead of 7.62.

•Improvements in sound design (Flame, smoke grenades, movements, mortar falling, grenades impacts, radio).

•Improved voice chat volume.

•Changes in blood.

•Fixed Terrain Holes bug in Map Editor.

•Added Vulkan support for Linux and Windows.

•Fixed T34 (Stalingrad DLC testers).

•Other fixes

Changed files in this update

Easy Red 2 WINDOWS Depot 1324781
  • Loading history…
Easy Red 2 LINUX Depot 1324782
  • Loading history…
