First Class Trouble update for 22 February 2022

Hotfix 1.3.9.15

First Class Trouble update for 22 February 2022

Hotfix 1.3.9.15

Build 8244562

Patchnotes via Steam Community



Hi Residents of Alithea!

Here is a small fix to the patch we send out yesterday. Last minute someone snuck in a bad revision that should not have been there, making it very difficult to use the find game button. This hotfix should alleviate this and make it work smoothly again.

Sorry for the inconvenience.

Have a lovely day!

- Invisible Walls

  • Fixed the find game button not working as intended.

Thanks so much for reading!

Join the discussion on our discord

Get the game here right now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/953880/First_Class_Trouble

