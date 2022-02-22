Hotfix 1.3.9.15



Hi Residents of Alithea!

Here is a small fix to the patch we send out yesterday. Last minute someone snuck in a bad revision that should not have been there, making it very difficult to use the find game button. This hotfix should alleviate this and make it work smoothly again.

Sorry for the inconvenience.

Have a lovely day!

- Invisible Walls

Fixed the find game button not working as intended.

