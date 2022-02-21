 Skip to content

Dealer's Life 2 update for 21 February 2022

Dealer's Life 2 - V. 1.000_W78

Share · View all patches · Build 8244509 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed some text issues in Turkish.

Changed files in this update

Dealer's Life 2 Content Depot 1343671
