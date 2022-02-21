Announcing Motel Simulator to expand the gas station

A lot of the player base agrees, that beside a diner that will come with our Road Diner Simulator, the gas station could really do with a motel. That’s where Motel Simulator will come in. Like Road Diner, Motel Simulator will be very tightly integrated with both games and things you do on the gas station and/or at the diner, will influence the motel and vice-versa.

Head over to Motel Simulator’s store page and have a look what we plan on developing:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1792100/Motel_Simulator/

Road Diner and Motel are by far not the only things that are happening in the world of Gas Station Simulator right now. Not only are we working on the next update with more improvements, within a week or two we will also announce the first two DLCs for Gas Station Simulator that are both already being worked on.