CrossingFrontier update for 21 February 2022

Dev's Stream: Crossing Frontier Super Smaaaash!

Stream Event Introduction

Steam Next Fest is around the corner，Crossing Frontier's Dev has prepared a grand brawling fiesta, come and join with dev's live stream! We are doing a AMA for people interested in our game! Crossing Frontier Demo will be avaliable during the period of the event. You ready for a fight?

If you are interested in the game, don't hesitate to join our Facebook fanpage and offical Discord server for more information.

Facebook：

Discord：

