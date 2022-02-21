Dev's Stream: Crossing Frontier Super Smaaaash!

[previewyoutube=DNlRMHo2dS4;full]]
Stream Event Introduction
Steam Next Fest is around the corner，Crossing Frontier's Dev has prepared a grand brawling fiesta, come and join with dev's live stream! We are doing a AMA for people interested in our game! Crossing Frontier Demo will be avaliable during the period of the event. You ready for a fight?
If you are interested in the game, don't hesitate to join our Facebook fanpage and offical Discord server for more information.
Facebook：
Discord：
