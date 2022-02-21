2022.02.21 : Update Information

- Changed the position of the mini map to the upper left.(Because comments often flow to the right in video streaming.)
- Changed so that the toilet, doll room, and secret room cannot be determined on the map until they are opened.
- Deleted some objects.
- Slightly reduced capacity.
- Changed the way some handheld items are held.
- Added a notation to the bad ending to indicate that it is a bad ending.
- Slightly reduced the sound of puppy toys.
- Other minor adjustments.
- After the update, the settings may revert to the default values, so please check to make sure.
Changed files in this update