44 Minutes in Nightmare update for 21 February 2022

2022.02.21 : Update Information

2022.02.21 · Build 8244024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed the position of the mini map to the upper left.(Because comments often flow to the right in video streaming.)
  • Changed so that the toilet, doll room, and secret room cannot be determined on the map until they are opened.
  • Deleted some objects.
  • Slightly reduced capacity.
  • Changed the way some handheld items are held.
  • Added a notation to the bad ending to indicate that it is a bad ending.
  • Slightly reduced the sound of puppy toys.
  • Other minor adjustments.
  • After the update, the settings may revert to the default values, so please check to make sure.

