v0.16.0 Hotkeys & Patches

New Features & Improvements
- Added Hotkeys for Cards (1) / Blessings (2) / Followers (3) & Market (0) on Exploration and Battle screens
- Added hint to reward screen to use Pause to see all your cards and abilities
- Added Arcane Immunity to codex
- Updated card slot conversion effect icons (more distinguishable)
- Followers resting icon more transparent to see their stats better
Fixes
- Fixed Allowed Ambient Mana deactivation should deactivate associated cards
- Fixed Arcane Source not able to pick Black during the Day
- Fixed minor crashes
