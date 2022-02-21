 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Paladin Oath Playtest update for 21 February 2022

v0.16.0 Hotkeys & Patches

Share · View all patches · Build 8243991 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features & Improvements

  • Added Hotkeys for Cards (1) / Blessings (2) / Followers (3) & Market (0) on Exploration and Battle screens
  • Added hint to reward screen to use Pause to see all your cards and abilities
  • Added Arcane Immunity to codex
  • Updated card slot conversion effect icons (more distinguishable)
  • Followers resting icon more transparent to see their stats better

Fixes

  • Fixed Allowed Ambient Mana deactivation should deactivate associated cards
  • Fixed Arcane Source not able to pick Black during the Day
  • Fixed minor crashes

Changed files in this update

Paladin Oath Playtest [Windows] Depot 1842861
  • Loading history…
Paladin Oath Playtest [MacOS] Depot 1842862
  • Loading history…
Paladin Oath Playtest [Linux] Depot 1842863
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.