 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Prognostic update for 21 February 2022

Patch 02/21/2022 — New day

Share · View all patches · Build 8243986 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey! Sorry for the delay in updates, our team had to go into quarantine for a while. In this update we added a new level and fixed few bugs.

Meet the continuation of the Prognostic story... and a new guest.

Changed files in this update

Prognostic Content Depot 1671281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.