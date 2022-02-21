Release Notes - Update 1.4.15

Share · View all patches · Build 8243889 · Last edited 21 February 2022 – 12:26:03 UTC by Wendy

Hey Prospectors,

Matt here with a new update for you!

There's a new Signal Marker block so you can keep track of where all your important stuff is!

Each corporation now has its own Reward Crate.

And we've added support for Ultrawide Monitors.

New Block:

GSO Signal Marker

Quality of Life Improvements:

Ultrawide Monitor Support

Corporation Specific Reward Crates

Mod Support:

Custom Skins for Custom Corporations

Translations have been updated for various languages including updated translations for our Turkish and Chinese friends.

Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from: