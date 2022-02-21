Release Notes - Update 1.4.15

Hey Prospectors,
Matt here with a new update for you!
There's a new Signal Marker block so you can keep track of where all your important stuff is!
Each corporation now has its own Reward Crate.
And we've added support for Ultrawide Monitors.
New Block:
- GSO Signal Marker
Quality of Life Improvements:
- Ultrawide Monitor Support
- Corporation Specific Reward Crates
Mod Support:
- Custom Skins for Custom Corporations
Localisation update:
Translations have been updated for various languages including updated translations for our Turkish and Chinese friends.
Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from:
- EjderkesenTR
- 光轲
Changed files in this update