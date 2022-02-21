 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

TerraTech update for 21 February 2022

Release Notes - Update 1.4.15

Share · View all patches · Build 8243889 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Prospectors,

Matt here with a new update for you!

There's a new Signal Marker block so you can keep track of where all your important stuff is!

Each corporation now has its own Reward Crate.

And we've added support for Ultrawide Monitors.

New Block:
  • GSO Signal Marker
Quality of Life Improvements:
  • Ultrawide Monitor Support
  • Corporation Specific Reward Crates
Mod Support:
  • Custom Skins for Custom Corporations
Localisation update:

Translations have been updated for various languages including updated translations for our Turkish and Chinese friends.

Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from:

  • EjderkesenTR
  • 光轲

Changed files in this update

TerraTech Win64 Depot 285926
  • Loading history…
TerraTech Linux64 Depot 285935
  • Loading history…
TerraTech MacOS64 Depot 331931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.