La-Mulana 2 Update 1.10.10.2

Hello fellow archaeologists!
We have implemented an update including the following items.
- Fixed bugs in DLC
- Improved prevention of player-character slipping through walls
- Fixed bug causing resurrection after specific deaths
- Fixed changes in running speed occurring when Windows goes into Sleep Mode
- Fixed bug preventing Xelputter reception when playing DLC
- DLC-specific effects added to ending
Good luck on your adventures!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/835430/LaMulana_2/
Playism
Visit the Playism Website
Follow us on Steam
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook
Check out our blog
Changed files in this update