La-Mulana 2 update for 25 February 2022

La-Mulana 2 Update 1.10.10.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello fellow archaeologists!

We have implemented an update including the following items.

  • Fixed bugs in DLC
  • Improved prevention of player-character slipping through walls
  • Fixed bug causing resurrection after specific deaths
  • Fixed changes in running speed occurring when Windows goes into Sleep Mode
  • Fixed bug preventing Xelputter reception when playing DLC
  • DLC-specific effects added to ending

Good luck on your adventures!

