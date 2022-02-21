 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

LiBER update for 21 February 2022

Patch 1.0.0.5 - new update

Share · View all patches · Build 8243552 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update, we fixed a lot of small bugs that are not noticeable at first glance, but they are very significant and the overall impression of the game depends on their fixes.

  1. Forest.
  • Reworked rock jump platform during parkour.
  • A block has been installed to limit and exclude the possibility of shortening the path when parkour
  1. Cave with parkour, the platform for jumping has become longer, from which players often fall.
  2. QTE level in the tavern - fixed a bug that very rarely occurs, but with it it is impossible to pass the level further (we are talking about when the letters are too close to each other).

There will be even more improvements to the game ahead.

Follow the news!

Changed files in this update

LiBER Content Depot 1543091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.