Patch 1.0.0.5 - new update

In this update, we fixed a lot of small bugs that are not noticeable at first glance, but they are very significant and the overall impression of the game depends on their fixes.
- Forest.
- Reworked rock jump platform during parkour.
- A block has been installed to limit and exclude the possibility of shortening the path when parkour
- Cave with parkour, the platform for jumping has become longer, from which players often fall.
- QTE level in the tavern - fixed a bug that very rarely occurs, but with it it is impossible to pass the level further (we are talking about when the letters are too close to each other).
There will be even more improvements to the game ahead.
Follow the news!
Changed files in this update