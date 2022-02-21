[Update] Small update, 21.02.2022

- Fixed a bug where negative effects from “Flash I” and “CC-18 Typhoon“ led to incorrect functioning of the “Hadron” cabin’s perk and excessively fast weapon reloading.
- Now the perk of the “Hadron” cabin works with the “Jubokko” minelayer.
- Improved the paint of the “Hadron” cabin.
- Improved the effect of the “Sword of Damocles” hologram.
- The time allotted for the vehicle choice was reduced from 15 to 10 sec, and the time allotted for the preparation between rounds in the “Arena” was reduced from 10 to 3 sec.
- Now, after completing a battle in the “Arena”, the results screen displays the earned Arena points.
- Now you are able to earn "Missions" stripes in the “Arena” game mode.
- Improved the physical model of the disk launcher “Ripper”.
- Fixed a bug due to which it was possible to look and shoot through the mountain on the “Ship graveyard” map.
- Fixed a bug due to which the environmental objects and the player’s car could disappear on a certain part of the “Dead highway” map.
- Now you no longer need the “Maxwell” radar to produce the “Thresher” grenade launcher using the season blueprint. Also both the season blueprint and the workpiece do not require batteries.
- Improved visual appearance of the “Trump card” CK.
- Improved client and servers stability.
- Improved a number of text strings.
