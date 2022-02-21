 Skip to content

Heroine Anthem Zero 2 update for 21 February 2022

DEVELOPERS GAME PLAY LIVE STREAM !

Patchnotes via Steam Community
**LET'S CHECK OUT OUR FIRST STEAM DEVELOPER GAME PLAY LIVE STREAM!

**

About the game

Heroine Anthem ZERO 2 : Scalescars Oath is a real time 2D mixed with 3D side-scrolling story-based ARPG, simultaneously supporting controller and keyboard input. Unlock more skills by leveling your character.

The game’s producers have used their innovative creativity to bring you a long magical “duet”. The game combines legends of mermaids as well as Serbian and East Asian tribal culture to create its cultural world. Created over many years, it features nearly 400,000 words of dialogue, over 500 stories CG, 300 stages, and over 500 story performances. It has genuinely been brought to life a like a long TV series but as an adventure game. The soundtrack includes many songs from multiple music producers, which takes your experience to a whole new level!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/787850/Heroine_Anthem_Zero_2__Scalescars_Oath/?fbclid=IwAR1NVYIydH_5z_Zob7C5YkTsdYlppFZyOG8pFFi3jdSKn--LIEdN25NYzzw

