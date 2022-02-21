Patch Notes -- Feb 21

This patch is primarily a hotfix for a MacOS display bug that could cause computer softlocks. The Linux version is not yet up-to-date with the gameplay changes (but will be by the end of the week).
Gameplay
- (Island 6)[spoiler]A blob caught in an explosion as it tries to move no longer successfully moves, then transforms (it just transforms on the spot).[/spoiler]
Bugfixes
- Removed "borderless" option on Mac, and the option called "fullscreen" now causes the game to run in fullscreen borderless. (In the old version, changing your game mode to "fullscreen" on Mac prevented you from command-tabbing out of the game, and in rare cases could cause a computer softlock requiring a restart; these should no longer be true.)
- Stopped saving the config file to the cloud, since it doesn't make sense to want to sync display settings across different machines.
Puzzles
- "disappearing act": Fixed an unintended solution (that was quite reasonable and probably the one most solvers found. The puzzle will feel harder now).
Changed files in this update