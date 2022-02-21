 Skip to content

KeeperRL update for 21 February 2022

Alpha 34 hotfix 3 released

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added skeleton wolf steeds to necromancer.
  • Made all slashers steeds, added the rider trait to the necromancer keeper, vampires and skeleton warriors.
  • An error will be displayed when a help page from a mod is not found instead of crashing the game.

