- Added skeleton wolf steeds to necromancer.
- Made all slashers steeds, added the rider trait to the necromancer keeper, vampires and skeleton warriors.
- An error will be displayed when a help page from a mod is not found instead of crashing the game.
KeeperRL update for 21 February 2022
Alpha 34 hotfix 3 released
Patchnotes via Steam Community
