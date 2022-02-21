Guntech 2.15 (fixes and improvements)

Guntech update 2.15 is live now, with the following improvements:
- The progress saving functionality still had an issue. The saving worked, but it was done only once during a game session due to a silly mistake by the developer (me). This has now been fixed and according to my tests, everything works fine.
- There's no leaderboard entry even when a level is not finished. I realized some levels are quite hard and you can get a good score even if you don't finish the level. Now you'll be rewarded with an entry to the leaderboards!
- Fixed a rare bug that caused the ship to get "stuck" at the start of a level
- Fixed a rare bug that caused you to sometimes lose controls when returning to the main menu
- Changed the quit from the level so that it now returns back to the level selector, instead of going all the way back to the main menu
- Fixed a bug that prevented you from going from the level selector to the main menu
Changed files in this update