Guntech 2 update for 21 February 2022

Guntech 2.15 (fixes and improvements)

Guntech update 2.15 is live now, with the following improvements:

  • The progress saving functionality still had an issue. The saving worked, but it was done only once during a game session due to a silly mistake by the developer (me). This has now been fixed and according to my tests, everything works fine.
  • There's no leaderboard entry even when a level is not finished. I realized some levels are quite hard and you can get a good score even if you don't finish the level. Now you'll be rewarded with an entry to the leaderboards!
  • Fixed a rare bug that caused the ship to get "stuck" at the start of a level
  • Fixed a rare bug that caused you to sometimes lose controls when returning to the main menu
  • Changed the quit from the level so that it now returns back to the level selector, instead of going all the way back to the main menu
  • Fixed a bug that prevented you from going from the level selector to the main menu

