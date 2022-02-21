 Skip to content

Skautfold: Moonless Knight update for 21 February 2022

Another bugfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed all enemies AI wherin special cases they would crash the game due to the player dissapearing. Unfied change on all enemies.

