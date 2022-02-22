Update 1.31.217 - Sponsored Maps & [HERD]

- Sponsored Maps: it is now possible to sponsor maps for multiplayer games (per game). That means everyone incl. players that do not have the map are able to join! One can for example sponsor the "World Map" allowing everyone to play it for the game. Please note, this only works for players that upgraded to the latest version of the game! Be adviced to probably best wait a few days for FAST-games before you use the feature (until all have the latest version).
- Sponsoring Awards: new multiplayer awards added, i.e. (1) for sponsoring a map and (2) sponsoring 1000+ coins for a game. They will be shown in the user's profile after a game has started.
- Ranking System: preventing ELO & award-farming by making sure each game actually has a valid human end condition.
- Ranking System: placeholder AI cannot be used for rated games.
- Ranking System: [GANG]/[SLOW] ranking added due to popuplar request.
- Ranking System: [1VS1] 1 vs. 1 games are not counted as [GANG]-ranked.
- Ranking System: [HUGE] games with large number of players are not counted as [GANG]-ranked (e.g. championship event).
- Ranking System: [GANG] games that are not ranked as [GANG] are designated as [HERD] in game listings.
- Ranking System: updated the categories to make it clearer that neither [1VS1] nor [TEAM] are counted as gang-ranked.
- Ranking System: moved the information about game types from the general game guide to the ranking system guide so it is all explained in one place.
- Rankings Table: now shows the TOP-100 also on mobile.
- Tournament Trophies: trophies for tournaments and leagues are only given out if at least 7+ players joined.
- Tournaments: increased cost of creating tournaments from 100 to 250.
- Events Popup: streamlined the events display to be more readable. It now also shows more upcoming events.
- Chat Broadcasts: old game broadcasts removed. Please upgrade if you still want to broadcast your games in the chat.
- Chat Broadcasts: indicating also if a game sponsors a map or coins (excludes betting).
- Quick Join: slightly increased the required min. players to setup another quick join game after one was just created.
- Ancient Europe Map: 1 vs. 1 scenario added.
- Lone Wolf FAST-Server: updated to allow solo games incl. max. 1/clan again (rather than '0').
- Events: longhaul games can now be scheduled 2x per month as needed (rather than just 1x).
- Events: CRON option updated to also allow limiting to 1.&3. or 2.&4. week (e.g. to schedule longhaul 2x per month).
- Game Info Popup: shows the category under which the game is rated also (for clarity).
- Game Info Popup: link added for the map used, which opens the preview images for a map (so one knows what map is played before entering a game).
- Reporting Games: reporting games is now possible for all type of games.
- Copying Links: improved copying of game and user links by already wrapping them into the correct tag.
- Game Manual: artificially farming rating points is now considered illegal and we reserve the right to lower player's ratings and flag the accounts in question.
- Game Manual: made it specifically clear that award-farming is against the fair-play policy also.
- Game Manual: setting up games for personal gain only is not acceptable.
- Game Manual: updated to make it clear that playing with friends (or clan-mates) in incognito games is not acceptable and offending players will be flagged.
- Game Manual: explaining undefined and unclear rules. Ask us if you are unsure.
- Game Manual: sponsoring info moved from events popup into game manual.
- Game Manual: information about bug reporting and a new bug bounty program with cash-payout (serious bugs only) added.
- Player's Games Listings: show incognito games also once they are over!
- Final Game Statistics: lists the initial monetary assets at the beginning of the game under "Income Statistics" (for verification). Will only display for new games, but not already existing games.
- Coin Icons: added to misc. places in the UI for clarity.
- Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
- Moderating: only name changes of players that are flagged or restricted are reported now (rather than everyone) to cut down on noise.
- Maintenance: games restored from backup don't update right away, but are scheduled to update later (after 1x time per turn) to give everyone the chance to properly re-enter their turns.
- Bugfix Investigation: checked why some translations could not be submitted. No bugs found. Please make sure the line breaks & tags all match. Also, please read the translation guide if you are not sure. Thanks!
- Bugfix: misc. fixes for RTF document export (background fill & private characters).
- Bugfix: game rankings were wrong by listing some eliminated players ahead of still active players.
- Bugfix: viewed games could appear on one's list of joined games (prematurely added to list).
- Bugfix: event icons now also show in the event when it was actually created (image wasn't copied).
- Bugfix: panel for random join had minimum width too large causing it to render wrong when joining a game in progress.
- Bugfix: showing replacement characters as needed if display name cannot be rendered (missing font glyphs).
- Bugfix: links in the match-making chat panel were not working (e.g. user links).
- Bugfix Crashes: when initializing mouse capture system (error better swallowed).
