From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4.
Greetings, This is MIR4.
For Dragonians who failed on combines from the official launch until before the Update Maintenance on Feb. 22nd, 2022 1 last chance still remains by claiming 'Divine Dragon's Blessing' during the scheduled period. Use it to exchange with the most wanted Restoration Box!
Please refer to the details below regarding the 'Divine Dragon's Blessing'.
===========================================================================
[Divine Dragon's Blessing]
■ Period
- Feb. 22nd, 2022 (scheduled maintenance) ~ Mar. 22nd, 2022 00;00 (UTC+8)
※ 'Divine Dragon's Blessing' Ticket will be automatically deleted at the end of the scheduled period, Mar. 22nd, 2022 00;00 (UTC+8).
■ How to obtain 'Divine Dragon's Blessing' Ticket
- Dragonians are able to purchase 'Divine Dragon's Blessing' Ticket through the Shop.
- Shop > 'Limited Package II' category
- Purchase the Precedence Package (200th Days Celebration Summon)
- Purchase the 'Divine Dragon's Blessing' Ticket (200 Gold)
※ Dragonians can purchase '200th Days Celebration Summon' Package and 'Divine Dragon's Blessing' Ticket once per a character only.
※ Sale Period : Feb. 22nd, 2022 (scheduled maintenance) ~ Mar. 21st, 2022 22;59;59 (UTC+8)
■ Pre-requirements before participating
- Only characters that have failed at combining Dragon Scale, Dragon Leather, Dragon Horn, Spirit Stone, Skill Tome at least once can participate 'Divine Dragon's Blessing'. (Except Dragon Claw and Dragon Eye)
- If there are no combination failure attempts on certain item, Rare Restoration Box will automatically be displayed.
※ Only combination failure attempts before the start of 'Divine Dragon's Blessing' will be acknowledged and the records after that point won't count.
■ How to participate
- After accessing the game, click the event menu (Firecracker shaped icon on the top left corner).
- Choose 1 box that you want to claim (Dragon Scale/Dragon Leather/Dragon Horn/Spirit Stone/Skill Tome Restoration Box) from the 'Divine Dragon's Blessing' screen and click [Select] button on the bottom.
※ Please be cautious in choosing the box since you may only select/claim 1 box (Not just 1 box from each categories but for just 1 box from the whole categories)
※ Divine Dragon's Blessing Ticket will automatically disappear after participating.
Ex) Highest failure combination attempt for Dragon Scale/Dragon Leather/Dragon Horn is Rare → Epic
Highest failure combination attempt for Spirit Stone is Epic → Legendary
Highest failure combination attempt for Skill Tome is Rare → Epic
You can choose 1 from [Epic Dragon Scale Restoration Box/Epic Dragon Leather Restoration Box/Epic Dragon Horn Restoration Box/Legendary Spirit Stone Restoration Box/Epic Skill Tome Restoration Box].
- Think once more if the box that you selected is what you really want and won't regret before clicking [Confirm] button.
※ You will never be able to turn it back once you press the Confirm button.
-
Find the Restoration Box from the bag(inventory) and press [Use] button.
※ If you use the Restoration Box that you claimed, you will be able to earn 1 item that has the same/lower grade as the box as a reward. The chance to earn an item that has the same grade as the box is the same as the chance of the combination success of that grade.
Ex) You will be able to earn 1 Rare or Epic grade Dragon Scale if you use Epic Dragon Scale Restoration Box.
We wish you a great success in opening the Restoration Box.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update