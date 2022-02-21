Paper Planet: Dialogue Update

The dialogue update is here! Talk to your favorite bosses, and see what they've got to say to you! This update is far more technically intensive than usual, and there really isn't much actual dialogue implemented, but we'll be adding on more and more as time goes on and we've got a clearer grasp on where the game's story actually goes. For now, though, please enjoy what we've been working on!
Changes
- Bosses now can talk to you before the fight. This can be disabled by selecting "Arcade Mode" when starting a game.
- Added picked up items to an item list on the pause screen. You can hover over them to read their descriptions, and it lists duplicates you have obtained.
- Rewrote the curse system. It acts the same, but is far more extendable, should we choose to do so.
- Added 9 new items, 6 of which are based on the current bosses! (note: these 6 currently spawn like regular items)
- Money Bag now lowers shop prices instead of giving a small sum of cash, and has been renamed 'Bag o' Bribes'.
- Max health now updates more efficiently, especially at high hp totals.
- Made item descriptions have consistent capitalization and wording when applicable.
- Charged items now have blue color nubs on their item boxes to better distinguish them from normal items. Does not apply when they are cursed.
- Stumpy's Ukulele now changes the player's firing sound to that of a ukulele.
- Moved the shop sign up slightly. Very important change, very worthy of being here, mmhmm.
- Added several items to the shop spawn pool.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the curse timer not disappearing upon death.
- Fixed the curse timer not updating immediately upon taking another curse.
- Fixed item pickup effects not getting cleared on restart.
- Fixed certain charged items trying to change non-existent properties of certain bullets.
- Pickups now update the stats display if something modifies it on pickup.
- Force Extender now applies correctly if you pick up Cursed Chip or Shield Projector after picking up Force Extender.
- Fixed some things having incorrect internal names.
- Item drop effect now inherits the item's sprite color.
- Made all items have the same base cost. It was split between some having 115 and some having 95 as bases. They now all have base cost 95.
- Fixed the keybindings button rendering adjacent textures in its sprite sheet.
- Fixed the object pool not pooling the correct bullet reference.
- Fixed player bullets reset order, so bullet-specific effects are cleared correctly. (Cursed Bullets was the most visible example)
- Fixed player paperclips refunded from the shop not being spawned correctly, leading to error messages.
- Fixed Burst Laser creating too many charged bullet fired particles (and being really loud because of it).
Changed files in this update